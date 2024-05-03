Merry Hill locals can bag a free dinner at a popular American restaurant next week

The chicken firm has only been operating in the West Midlands since 2021, when they launched their Birmingham branches on New Street, and inside the Bullring and Grand Central shopping centre.

The new site will be located on the Upper Mall opposite the recently opened Wagamama, a stone’s throw away from Hollywood Bowl, adding to the centre’s emerging leisure quarter that's creating a family-friendly hub for eating and entertainment.

The restaurant will open its doors at 11:00am on Monday 6th May and will celebrate the occasion by gifting its first 100 diners eight chicken wings each for free.

Locals will also be happy to know that the site can hold 70 diners at once, so not only is there plenty of room for residents, a full house on opening night won't take up all 100 portions of free wings.

The fan-favourite chicken joint is offering its classic wing collection alongside a variety of boneless wings, tenders, and chicken burgers, seasoned fries and freshly made dips.

The unique flavours cover ten distinct seasoning's to suit any taste, from sweet and tangy Hawaiian to blazing hot Atomic.

The store will offer its first 100 guests a free meal

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Wingstop UK’s newest restaurant to Merry Hill this week and we’re sure our visitors will enjoy the abundance of flavour and unique food options on offer.

“It’s an exciting time at the centre as we continue to evolve our offering to expand how friends and family can spend their time at the centre. Wingstop UK represents the latest expansion of our leisure quarter which now offers a range of activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy.”

Tom Grogan, Co-Founder & Director of Wingstop UK, added: “We’re thrilled to be opening our latest Wingstop UK at Merry Hill as we continue our commitment to expand both nationwide and here in the West Midlands. There is something unique about what we have to offer, and we are looking forward for more Birmingham locals to experience our bold and mouthwatering flavours.”

The new branch will become just the third one available in the West Midlands Credit: Andre Pattenden

The Merry Hill opening is part of Wingstop UK’s nationwide expansion after first launching in the UK back in 2018. This will be its 45th site and creates up to 60 new jobs for the local community.