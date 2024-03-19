Amazon's Sutton Coldfield team get into spirit of fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Colleagues at the fulfilment centre in Sutton Coldfield took part in a week-long series of fundraising activities in the lead up to Red Nose Day.

Events included employees dressing up in red and completing a cycling challenge with the aim of raising funds to support the work of Comic Relief.

For every employee wearing fancy dress and for every mile completed by employees in the challenge, Amazon in Sutton Coldfield also donated £1 to Comic Relief.

Paul Roberts, General Manager of Amazon in Sutton Coldfield, said: “Delivering Red Noses to our customers is just one of the ways our team is supporting Comic Relief this year. We’ve had so much fun coming together to support the incredible work the charity does through our fundraising efforts.”

Abi Beyene, an employee from Amazon in Sutton Coldfield who took part in the activities, added: “It was great to have a laugh with the Sutton Coldfield team in celebration of Red Nose Day. We had a lot of fun raising awareness and funds together for a great cause, through the cycling challenge, on site games and more.”

This year’s brand-new plant-based Red Nose range, was available on Amazon, the official home of the Red Nose.

The Amazon team raised funds for Red Nose Day

Each Red Nose comes with a QR code that takes you to the Red Nose Day Joke Generator, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which reels off joke after joke to make you smile. There are four fun characters to collect as well as a limited edition rare ‘Gold’ Nose, all of which can be recycled at home for the very first time.

There is also a brand-new range of Red Nose Day merchandise, including byAmazon Fizzy Mini Pencil sweets and tissues, reusable water bottles, and even dog bandanas. A portion of the proceeds from the merchandise will go to Comic Relief.

Amazon has also teamed up with award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith to release "Enjoy Yourself" (The Red Nose Day Edition) in support of Comic Relief.

Last year, together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon raised over £4.8 million for Comic Relief.