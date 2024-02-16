More than £250,000 spent on Stafford pub renovation which is creating 35 jobs

The Butler’s Bell on Gaolgate Street will reopen as a My Local by Davenports on February 23.

It will offer food from 8am to 8pm and free live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights.

A wall of giant TV screens will feature all the major sporting fixtures with Sky Sports, TNT and Amazon Prime.

Pub quiz host James Rudge will run The Butler’s Bell quiz on a Monday evening and a 7ft pool table w will also be featured.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for Smethwick-based Davenports, said: “The Butler’s Bell will serve up something fresh and exciting to Stafford town centre."

Ruth Houliston, the general manager of The Butler's Bell added; “I am extremely excited for customers to see the refurbishment, so much thought has gone into every aspect of the pubs offering.

Davenports has shown growth year-on-year with several acquisitions and new openings accompanied by three best pub awards in the last 12months.

On Saturday, February 24 Stu Haycock from Stafford FM will be helping the Butler's Bell team hand out goody bags from 11am until 2pm in the pub.