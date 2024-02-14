Stafford pub to reopen after refurb by new owners

The Smethwick-based Davenports Brewery bought the Butler's Bell in October last year from JD Wetherspoon.

It has been closed for several weeks for the upgrade.

A launch party for invited guests will be held on February 22 with the pub reopening to the public the following day.

New giant TVs for showing sports are being added and the pub will be offering live entertainment at weekends.

The Butler's Bell, which has original prison features, was a hardware shop that was later Yates,s Wine Bar and ski lodge-style bar Apres before Wetherspoon bought it and reopened it as the Butler's Bell in 2012.

Davenports associate marketing director Kate McPhilimey said several new jobs were being created with the re-launch as a My Local by Davenports.