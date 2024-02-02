Dudley shopping centre to be sold at auction

The centre off High Street is being offered at auction with a guide price of £2.75 million.

It currently generates £468,800 a year in rent and is home to 17 High Street facing shops and a further 10 Shops within the mall. It also benefits from roof and basement parking for 175 cars.

John Mehtab of Acuitus said: “Assets of this size which are located in sizeable towns such as Dudley, hold considerable valuable in the eyes of potential investors. Especially when one considers that Trident Shopping Centre has a full tenant roster, generating strong rental income”.

The auction will take place at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.