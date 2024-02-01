Ladder for the Black Country: A future in construction

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is opening the Ladder for Greater Birmingham Construction Jobs Fair on Monday, February 5.

The event at the Ladder Skills Academy in Mill Street will detail opportunities in construction

Apprenticeships offer hands-on experience, expert mentorship, and a chance to earn while you learn.

The fair will cover carpentry, plumbing, electrical work and project management.

It will also be a chance to connect with seasoned professionals, industry leaders, and representatives from renowned construction companies.

There will be ‘have a go’ hubs to help you explore the multitude of possibilities within the construction sector and hands-on demonstrations and workshops.

Those attending will be able to try out tools and find out about the techniques, and technologies that drive the industry forward.

It offers the chance to roll up your sleeves and see if a career in construction is the perfect fit for you.

To book a place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/ladder-construction-apprenticeship-jobs-fair-tickets-813967327187?aff=oddtdtcreator or e-mail apprenticeships@ladderforbirmingham.co.uk