Unite workers vote to accept JLR pay rise

The workers voted to accept the two-year pay deal of six per cent from January 2024 and an additional five per cent from January 2025 on Monday.

The deal, which will also benefit workers at JLR sites in Birmingham, Warwickshire, Liverpool, Solihull and Coventry, was negotiated without the need or threat of industrial action.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “This deal, negotiated through regular pay talks, shows the benefits of belonging to a union. Unite is totally focused on defending and improving our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and results like this show that strategy is paying dividends for workers.”

Unite national officer for automotive Des Quinn said: “This pay deal is a prime example of the power of collective bargaining: When workers stand together in a union, they win. Those wanting better working lives and wages should join Unite and get their colleagues to join as well.”