Ryanair adds three new destinations for flights from Birmingham
Airline Ryanair is adding three more destinations from Birmingham Airport.
By John Corser
Published
From March 31, the Irish low-cost carrier will serve Paris Beauvais Airport seven times a week and the Albanian capital Tirana twice a week.
It will begin twice-weekly flights to Derry in Northern Ireland from April 3.
Tom Screen, aviation director for the airport, said: “Ryanair is further expanding its customer offering with three more fabulous destinations, and I have no doubt they will prove very popular.
“In 2023, Ryanair based a sixth aircraft at BHX. This summer, we look forward to the arrival of its seventh as its long-term commitment to BHX and the wider Midlands region continues.”