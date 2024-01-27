Ryanair adds three new destinations for flights from Birmingham

From March 31, the Irish low-cost carrier will serve Paris Beauvais Airport seven times a week and the Albanian capital Tirana twice a week.

It will begin twice-weekly flights to Derry in Northern Ireland from April 3.

Tom Screen, aviation director for the airport, said: “Ryanair is further expanding its customer offering with three more fabulous destinations, and I have no doubt they will prove very popular.

“In 2023, Ryanair based a sixth aircraft at BHX. This summer, we look forward to the arrival of its seventh as its long-term commitment to BHX and the wider Midlands region continues.”