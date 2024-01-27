Express & Star
Ryanair adds three new destinations for flights from Birmingham

Airline Ryanair is adding three more destinations from Birmingham Airport.

By John Corser
Ryanair is increasing its presence at Birmingham

From March 31, the Irish low-cost carrier will serve Paris Beauvais Airport seven times a week and the Albanian capital Tirana twice a week.

It will begin twice-weekly flights to Derry in Northern Ireland from April 3.

Tom Screen, aviation director for the airport, said: “Ryanair is further expanding its customer offering with three more fabulous destinations, and I have no doubt they will prove very popular.

“In 2023, Ryanair based a sixth aircraft at BHX. This summer, we look forward to the arrival of its seventh as its long-term commitment to BHX and the wider Midlands region continues.”

