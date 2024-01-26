Landmark pub closing doors for few weeks due to six-figure refurbishment

The Bear Tavern on Bearwood Road will shut from Monday, January 29 for the work to take place.

The pub will reopen to the public in late February, following the internal and external renovation.

It is part of the Greene King chain.

The Bear Tavern on the corner with Three Shires Oak Road has a large central bar and serves up to four guest beers

There is a large wooden-floored function room upstairs and pub food is served every day.

There has been a pub on the site since the early 18th Century when it was also a farmhouse.

The original Bear Inn was demolished in 1906 and rebuilt the following year.

The Bear Tavern was previously refurbished at a cost of £500,000 in 2001.