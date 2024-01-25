Rituals opens at Merry Hill

It began trading on Thursday, January 25, in Unit 50 on the upper mall near to F Hinds jewellers, Pandora and Kurt Geiger.

On Saturday there will be a launch event at the Brierley Hill shops complex with a luxury goody bag for the first 50 customers to make a purchase.

Customers will get complimentary Mini Fragrance Sticks to enjoy with a spend of £45 or more until March 3.

Annemarie Forsyth, managing director of Rituals Cosmetics (UK and Ireland), said: “We are so excited to be opening this store in the Merry Hill Shopping Centre, expanding the Rituals interactive experience in the UK. Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life. The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind and soul. This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK.”

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: "We’re delighted to welcome Rituals to Merry Hill; it’s a brilliant addition to the health and beauty brands already available to shoppers and joins the likes of Boots, LUSH, M&S Beauty and The Body Shop.

“With a rising interest in wellbeing and personal care among shoppers, we know that Ritual's array of luxury home and body products alongside their highly rated store experience will be very popular with our visitors. The opening of Rituals is one of the first in a line of growing brands that will join the centre this year, following on from a host of openings and expansions in 2023.

Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals is now in 36 countries with 1,000 stores, 3,000 shop-in-shops, five body spas and the world’s first Mind Spa.