Strike date for new Amazon warehouse

The GMB union said its members at the warehouse will down tools on Thursday, January 25 – the anniversary of the first ever official strike action at a UK Amazon warehouse at nearby Coventry.

The new £500 million fulfilment centre, which opened it’s doors in October, will be the third Amazon workplace to face strike action.

Amazon has faced nearly 30 days of strike action in the last 12 months, with more than 1,000 workers downing tools to mark the retail giant’s Black Friday event in November.

Rachel Fagan, GMB organiser, said: “The industrial chaos Amazon faces isn’t going to disappear; it’s growing every day.

“We’re just weeks into the new year, but are already seeing the strike action spread to new Amazon workplaces.

“For workers to down tools at Amazon’s new Birmingham HQ, just weeks after it opened it’s doors, goes to show how furious Amazon workers in the UK are.

“One year on from the first strike day the message from GMB members at Amazon is the same; recognise our union and end poverty pay”.

GMB members at the centre in Minworth were balloted and voted to join strike action. In total 19 of its 34-strong membership – 55.8 per cent – voted for industrial action.

An Amazon spokesman said: “Just 19 GMB members out of our 2,000 Sutton Coldfield fulfilment centre colleagues have voted in favour of industrial action. It will cause zero disruption for our customers.

"We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits. By April 2024, our minimum starting pay will have increased to £12.30 and £13 per hour depending on location, that’s a 20 per cent increase over two years and 50 Per cent since 2018.

"We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities. These are just some of the reasons people want to come and work at Amazon, whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”