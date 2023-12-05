New Stafford store to create 52 jobs

Stafford 2 at Queens Retail Park will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday, December 9.

Home Bargains is creating 52 new jobs in the local community with its new store in Stafford – 48 are new hires.

It will complement the existing Stafford store and over 600 outlets across the UK.

Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Rob Williams, the Stafford 2 store manager, is in his 16th year with Home Bargains.

He started in the small high street Stafford store before moving to the Rugeley store and then to the Hough Retail Park store in Stafford which he opened the store almost 10 years ago.

Mr Williams said “It’ll be sad to leave the Hough Retail Park store but I’m super excited to move into the new Stafford 2 store and start the next chapter of my Home Bargains career. We have built a good strong passionate team and we're all looking forward to showing off this amazing new store to everyone in Stafford."

Home Bargains will also be donating £2,000 to a local charity, Staffordshire Food Bank and Community Hub, who are helping local people in crisis.

The 19,935 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The Stafford 2 store will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery.

Mr Williams added: “Our second Stafford location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”