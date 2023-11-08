Electric bus named in honour of Richardson twins

The Richardson twins Roy and Don Richardson have had the new zero carbon emission bus named for them by the largest bus operator in the region.

The decision was made in recognition of their numerous business achievements and significant contribution to the regional economy over many years, as well as the Oldbury-based Richardson business's ongoing commitment to its West Midlands roots at a time when it continues to expand its investment activity around the world.

Roy, aged 93, has been to see the Bus E143, which now proudly carries his names and that of his late brother who died in 2007.

IT is one of the 130 Enviro400 electric buses, built in the UK by Alexander Dennis, and part of a wider £140 million project to create the UK's first all-electric bus city in Coventry by 2025.

The buses produce zero carbon emissions at the tailpipe and are powered by renewable ‘green’ energy thanks to solar panels, a second-life battery and charge-point infrastructure all installed at National Express Coventry’s bus depot by electrification specialist Zenobe.

A Richardson spokesperson said: "The Richardson family, and particularly Roy and his late brother, are delighted to have one of these fantastic new electric vehicles named after them.

"While the Richardson business now invests all over the world, we remain extremely proud of our West Midlands roots. Whenever we are doing business overseas we always aim to talk up the UK and the Midlands in particular, and we are pleased that our activities have supported thousands of jobs for people in the region over the years.

"Improving air quality in urban areas and moving towards greener forms of transport are important initiatives for the future, and moves that our business certainly support, and it is good to see the steps that National Express are taking to make this happen.

"The family very much hope that people enjoy riding on the Roy and Don Richardson bus for many years to come."

To date, National Express Coventry’s electric buses have operated over 2.5 million miles since their first introduction in August 2020, saving 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide and contributing towards the achievement of the council’s objectives to reduce vehicle emissions within the city.

The Brierley Hill-born Richardson twins were joint owners of the Richardson Developments partnership, which was set up in the early 1980s in response to the Government's new enterprise zones to bring jobs to areas suffering from high unemployment due to de-industrialisation.

Developments included the Merry Hill shopping centre in Brierley Hill.