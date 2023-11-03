Ladder for Staffordshire: Award hope for saddlemaker Meg

Meg Jones from Gnosall is in the manufacturing/engineering category after completing her leather craftperson Level 2 apprenticeship earlier this year.

Ladder for Staffordshire Manager, Gill Durkin said she was delighted to see Meg was one of the finalists.

She is employed at Fiona Cork Saddles of Meeson, near Telford.

Fiona Cork said: "Meg has a natural aptitude for her role, and we hope she will stay with us for many years to come."

Meg’s apprenticeship journey has been not just one of learning but seeing her work being one of the winning entries in the National Saddlery Competition and formed part of a saddlery showcase, organised to shine a light on saddlery manufacture, training and fitting during National Apprenticeship Week in February 2023. The competition was held at the Saddlers’Hall in London and attracted a Royal audience. Anne, Princess Royal watched Meg taking part in the saddlery demonstration.

Meg said; "I was thrilled to showcase my skills to the princess, that will always be one of my career highlights. Another highlight is now being a finalist in the Ladder for Black Country Apprenticeships Awards."

Meg could not have achieved everything that she has without the support of her employer.

Fiona Cork and her team have supported Megan in what has not always been an easy journey, which has contributed to them reaching the finals in the same awards for small business of the year.