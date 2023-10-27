An aerial image over the former site of Midland Chilled Foods, Stringes Lane, Willenhall

The food factory in Stringes Lane owned by Midland Chilled Foods was 70 per cent destroyed when a blaze ripped through the building in January.

But bosses now want to create a new production and storage facility, along with offices, and potentially increase its existing workforce from 55 to 80 workers.

Planning officers at Walsall Council are expected to make a decision on the proposal by December this year.

Around 50 firefighters were called to the scene in January when a fire broke out in the factory unit, resulting in flames bursting through the roof and sending smoke billowing into the sky.

A subsequent West Midlands Fire Service investigation showed it started in a refrigeration unit.

Earlier this year, Walsall Council planners granted permission for what remained of the factory to be bulldozed.

The firm is currently operating from a building on Ashmore Lake but hopes to have the new facility on Stringes Lane completed by the end of next year.

Agents DPS Architects said: “The premises at Stringes Lane suffered a serious fire on January 11, 2023 which resulted in the loss of 70 per cent of the building.

“For a few months Midland Chilled Foods operated out of the residual bays and hired mobile refrigeration/loading bays.

“Midland Chilled Foods distribute chilled food products across the UK. They carry a portfolio of over 2,000 products from everyday essentials through to specialist food products.

“The company have now located to a building on Ashmore Lake Way until February 2025.

“It is imperative that the new replacement facility at Stringes Lane is available towards the end of 2024 to allow for fit-out and stock transfer.

“Midland Chilled Foods are committed to the locality and maintaining (and increasing) their labour force in preference to relocating to other centres in the Hampshire area.

“Midland Chilled Foods have already met with council leaders who have pledged their help and support in order that a large local employer can maintain its ties with the area and workforce.