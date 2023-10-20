Andy Weaver shared these image of the blaze from Patent Drive

The update follows the blaze on Patent Road, Tipton, where a portion of the Exallot building was destroyed.

West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed that the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and that so far it is believed to have been accidental.

A spokesperson said: "Investigations are ongoing, however, we currently believe the fire was accidental in nature."

The remnants of the fire at the Exallot building on Patent Drive

Ten fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform attended the incident, which is believed to have started at around 12.05pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbouring factories were evacuated as a result of the fire, with many workers noting the huge plume of smoke that could be seen from miles around.

A driver from KTC, the business opposite, said: "I was driving back from a job and saw the huge plumes of smoke, the building was covered.

"I just hope nobody got hurt and everyone got out safely. You could smell the burning of whatever materials they work with there. A weird smell."

The plume of smoke could be seen from miles around. Credit: Darryl Magga Magher

Another witness, Matt, added: "We were evacuated from the building opposite as it set our fire alarms off. We thought it was a drill but as we got into reception it became clear from the smell that is was some sort of chemical fire.

"The building has been decimated. All the staff, their cars are still there and I imagine it will be millions of pounds worth of damage done."