‘Crazy’ idea wins specialist gin founders national recognition

Bruce and Paramjit Nagra, whose Wolverhampton company Crazy Gin won Brand of the Year at the Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH) Spotlight Awards in London this year. Photo: Kingsley/Freezeframe Media

The business opened its premises in Victoria Street in 2019, but was first founded by Wolverhampton-born Bruce and Paramjit in 2016 while living in Croydon, when they decided to get on board the British boom in gin sales by producing and selling what they believe is the world’s first clear lassi-flavoured version of the spirit.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive what is a very prestigious award. This recognition speaks to our unwavering commitment to heritage, innovation, and a more inclusive hospitality industry,” said Bruce.

“The story of Crazy Gin goes back to a drunken Friday night conversation, where the fusion of British and Indian heritages ignited a daring vision. In 2016, Harvey Nichols launched ‘The World’s First Clear Lassi Gin,’ a tribute to our Punjabi roots, followed by our aromatic Punjabi Chai Gin in 2022, inspired by our grandmother’s cherished tea recipe.

“At Crazy Gin, we harmoniously blend scientific precision with boundless creativity, resulting in gins renowned for their unforgettable flavours, smoothness, and luxurious mouthfeel. Every sip of Crazy Gin embarks on a captivating journey of heritage, innovation, and passion.

“We feel very proud to achieve this accolade. With almost seven years behind us, we remain dedicated to preserving our roots and celebrating bold flavours. We’ve never wavered in our commitment to delivering unique and adventurous gin experiences. To be recognised alongside fellow winners and admired nominees is a true honour,” he added.

“This symbolises a broader industry shift towards greater diversity and inclusivity. Recognition isn’t just acceptance, it’s celebration. A more diverse hospitality industry means a wider array of products and richer experiences for customers – a win-win for all.

“While our doors have remained temporarily closed to the public – a result of the challenges posed by the pandemic and the pedestrianisation of Victoria Street – this shift has empowered us to explore new horizons. Our strategic focus now lies in supplying bars and restaurants across the country, a pivotal move that not only helped us overcome challenges, but also played a significant role in our journey towards this distinguished recognition.

“Lorraine Copes, the visionary founder behind Be Inclusive Hospitality, has been instrumental in advancing the journey towards inclusivity. Her platform amplifies the voices and stories of brands that might otherwise be overlooked. It’s a sobering fact that people of colour remain under-represented in the hospitality industry, but the Spotlight Awards shine a bright light on their exceptional contributions,” he said.

BIH is a not-for-profit organisation that highlights exceptional businesses and individuals from the Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds in hospitality.

Founder Lorraine added: “This event marked an extraordinary celebration of outstanding talent in the hospitality industry. The ambience was unparalleled and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed – our esteemed judging panel, our sponsors and the hospitality community who nominated their favourites. It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate and dedicated individuals, and I offer my hearty congratulations to all our deserving winners.”