New food store opens in Penkridge following £545,000 investment

A brand-new Your Co-op Food store has opened in Penkridge

The store and its Post Office branch have relocated from Market Street onto Stone Cross.

It offers essential grocery items, from fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and flowers to a range of wines, spirits and chilled bears.

It is also home to a Costa Coffee machine, an ATM, National Lottery and Paypoint terminals, an in-store bakery, as well as offering a hot food-to-go range.

Your Co-op is part of The Midcounties Co-operative, which is one of the largest independent UK co-operatives and is fully owned by its members.

The store, which is in a listed building, has also been refurbished and fitted with energy efficient refrigerators and LED lighting.

It also offers a soft plastic recycle unit and a food bank collection point.

Lee Johnson, store manager at Your Co-op Food, said: “We’re so excited to be opening the doors of our brand-new store in Penkridge.

“Not only is it great to be staying in the area and continue providing vital grocery and postal services to our members and customers, but to open in a more accessible location too meaning we can welcome more faces – old and new – from the local community.”