Scrap metal firm accused of making houses shake loses second planning bid to stay at site

Collier Metals' operation in Rose Hill, Willenhall. Photo: D2 Planning Limited

Walsall Council planning officers have refused a retrospective application by Colliers Metals to remain on the former Magnet Builders Trade Centre on Rose Hill Industrial Estate, Willenhall.

Members of the authority’s planning committee had previously thrown out a proposal in 2021 for retrospective permission amidst complaints from some residents about the noise and disturbance they suffered.

When this second application was made almost two years after that refusal, representatives said there had been no complaints against the firm for 22 months – the last one coming in February 2021.

Despite this, Walsall Council planning officers threw out the plan. They said: “The proposed change of use to a collection and sorting of scrap metal facility would have a detrimental impact on the amenity of neighbouring residential occupiers and is considered to be out of keeping with the surrounding area.”

Colliers had moved on to the site in December 2020 without the necessary planning permission before looking to secure a change of use.

It operates from 8am to 4.30pm Monday to Fridays and 8am to 1pm Saturdays and employs two people.

A noise survey undertaken by acoustic consultant John Braiden concluded measures could be implemented to reduce noise and the operation would not cause a nuisance to nearby residents.

Agents D2 planning said: “It is concluded that this is an appropriate location for this use.

“Given the nature and scale of the business, given the hours of operation and the nature of the use, the use would not adversely impact on residential amenity as set out in the acoustic report.

But one person living nearby said: “They empty big metal containers into other bigger containers.