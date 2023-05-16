Tipton business exports to Qatar

Mahmudur Jaigirdar, director of LetSanify and Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands

LetSanify has sent its first consignment of eco-friendly disinfectants and cleaning products.

They will be sold into the Lulu group of supermarkets that has more than 200 outlets across the region.

Proven to kill 99.9 per cent of bacteria and viruses, including Covid-19, E-COLI, MERS and SARS, the product is made entirely from natural products, salt and highly filtered water. They contain no alcohol or chemicals and are non-hazardous.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, visited the factory to see off the first batch to Qatar.

“We have something that can be a game changer in fighting bugs, whilst at the same time having no environmental downsides,” said Mahmudur Jaigirdar, who founded the business.

“The order from Qatar is the first time the disinfectants and cleaners have been exported, so it’s a big step for the business.”