Birmingham business wins £129,000 funding to help transform UK freight industry

Software solutions provider CocoonFMS® Ltd has been awarded a £129,000 grant from the Freight Innovation Fund which aims to help the freight industry become greener and more efficient, boosting connectivity, growth and jobs.

It is one of nine SMEs chosen to receive a share of the pot in the first round of investments, designed to accelerate the adoption of existing freight technologies and create more innovative methods of freight delivery around the country.

CocoonFMS® Ltd is developing a pioneering new cloud-based demurrage and detention visibility tool which provides freight forwarders and retailers with visibility for monitoring their imports and exports via real-time container location, up-to-date detention and demurrage costs, as well as carbon emissions.

It can be accessed from anywhere on any device, without the need for on-site IT resources and can be operational within a matter of days, or even hours.

The system will give businesses much better control over their logistics and costs using actionable data that will also help reduce bottlenecks in the network and enable them to reduce their carbon emissions through better planning.

CocoonFMS® Ltd managing partner James Blackman said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have been awarded government funding to further develop our pioneering work in this area. We’ve been working on our innovative logistics solutions for a long time and this will enable us to get it ready for the wider market a lot quicker.

“The new system we are developing brings several of our platforms together into one single source of truth platform which has some really unique functions that will hugely help freight forwarders and other supply chain businesses understand and predict their costs. It will also help them redice their emissions through better planning and scheduling. For example, we know there’s a huge issue around containers being stuck at ports incurring huge costs and creating massive bottlenecks for the whole industry.