Historic Wolverhampton garage motoring into new era with First Stop

First Stop Wolverhampton owner Simon Bennett and the team look forward to a new chapter after joining the national First Stop network

First Stop Wolverhampton, formerly HiQ, has undergone a radical transformation in Chapel Ash.

Owner Simon Bennett has taken the decision to become a First Stop franchise partner, which will allow for a number of improvements including a £25,000 makeover. The garage, which was originally founded over 100 years ago as Staffordshire Tyre Repair Company, has evolved to become a leader in automotive services today, with all 12 mechanics from the local area and boasting extensive qualifications in vehicle maintenance.

It will now stock a broader range of premium tyres featuring the Bridgestone and Firestone ranges for the first time, while a number of new promotions and offers will also be rolled out. Technicians will also be trained to even higher levels and existing garage equipment will also be upgraded.

Owner Simon Bennett, who took over the reins from his dad Colin, said: “We are extremely excited to be embarking on a new journey with First Stop. The partnership will allow us to offer our customers an even better service and stay ahead of the game when it comes to technology and mobility solutions in an ever-changing marketplace.

“We want to reassure customers that the same team that they are familiar with will remain, along with our customary levels of honesty and trust.”

First Stop’s retail network manager Mark Widdows said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Simon and his team to the First Stop Network. The reputation he has built up in Wolverhampton over the years is second-to-none and his decision to partner with us validates our own franchise proposition.

“Each garage we partner with shares our same values and are respected businesses in their communities. It goes without saying that we couldn’t think of a more fitting garage to partner with than First Stop Wolverhampton. We will now be able to offer them support in a number of ways and we can’t wait to get to work.”