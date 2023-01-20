Change Makers opens at Wolverhampton station

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 20/01/23.New business hub Change Makers, opens near Wolverhampton train station..Pictured celebrating are Cherry Shine, Jody Ball, Fay Easton, Mel Bryett and Nick Chadwick..

The Change Makers Hub is next to the Costa Coffee shop in Railway Drive.

Cherry Shine, managing director of Wolverhampton Business Improvement District and station manager Mel Bryett cut the ribbon today.

Bhangra drummers Hit the Dohl, who are based in Wolverhampton, helped with the launch and ran a drumming workshop at the opening.

The hub, which has presentation facilities and wi-fi, will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm with bookings through the enjoywolverhampton.com website.

Cherry said it had been funded through the BID, Cross Country Trains and West Midlands Trains.

She said it was hoped the project at the heart of the city centre would help with rail recovery in the city, bring shoppers back and help connect the business community and wider Wolverhampton community to the station.

It is available to use for business events, employment advice, training and community and arts activities.

Access 2 Business will be there on Thursdays to offer business start up and enterprise support.

"We are looking to work with the creative sector to bring in community activities," added Cherry.

"Change Makers is in a really good position at the station with the Metro extension passing outside as well," she added.

Mel Bryett said: "The station is not just a place to catch trains. It is part of the community and a place that can bring people together.

"I am proud to have been involved in this project right from the start."

Nick Chadwick, regional director for the West Midlands and North West at Cross Country Trains, said: "The hub is at the heart of a fantastic new station. Wolverhampton should be really proud of this new building. The hub can only be positive for Wolverhampton.

The work to fit out Change Makers was carried out by Interiors Direct of Wednesbury with Michael Morgans leading the project management and design.