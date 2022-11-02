Notification Settings

New opening hours for garden centre a day after burst pipe causes 'severe' flooding

By Megan HoweWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Comments

Staff at a garden centre near Bridgnorth have confirmed all departments are back open, after a temporary closure due to flooding.

Bridgnorth Garden Centre, Shipley
Bridgnorth Garden Centre, Shipley

The centre was closed up to 11am on Tuesday morning, with the Christmas department and restaurant closed all day, due to flooding from a burst pipe.

However, staff have today confirmed that the centre is back open and all departments are open for customers to browse for Christmas gifts and garden essentials.

Meanwhile the garden centre announced it will operate on slightly different opening hours from the end of October, closing earlier than usual.

Between Monday and Saturday, Bridgnorth Garden Centre will be open between 9am and 5pm, with the first 30 minutes of the day being for browsing only.

Sunday opening times remain the same from 10am to 4.30pm.

To find out more visit britishgardencentres.com.

