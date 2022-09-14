Notification Settings

Merry Hill shopping centre to stay open on day of Queen's funeral

By Eleanor Lawson

Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley will remain open on Monday during the Queen's funeral, unlike swathes of businesses nationwide who are shutting up shop.

Merry Hill will remain open on Monday, when the Queen's state funeral will take place

Some shops in the centre will close for the day, but this is dependent on each company's decision, meaning the shopping centre will be operating Bank Holiday hours on Monday.

This is so shops which are choosing to remain open can continue to operate in the shopping centre.

A spokesperson for Merry Hill said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. We join everyone in Dudley, the UK and further afield in thanking her for her decades of service as a pillar of strength and devotion.

“On behalf of the stores that remain open on Monday 19th September, Merry Hill will operate Bank Holiday hours between 10am – 6pm. However, we ask our visitors to check the latest opening hours with stores and brands directly before setting off on their journey.

“At this time of national mourning our thoughts continue to be with the Royal Family.”

For information on companies which are closing on Monday, click here.

