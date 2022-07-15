Best takeaway restaurant in the whole of the Midlands revealed

Burger and Sauce from Birmingham is one of nine finalists for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year awards. Photo: Burger and Sauce Facebook

The popular burger joint beat nine other restaurants from the Midlands and East Anglia category in a vote by the public, and is now in the running for Restaurant of the Year alongside eight other competitors.

The winner is set to be announced at a special ceremony on Thursday, August 25, where they will receive a £100,000 prize.

Uber Eats Restaurant Awards 2022 is the first time the company has run the competition, and the finalists will be invited to create their dishes for a panel of specialist judges including Great British Bake Off presenter, Prue Leith and vegan recipe creator Rachel Ama.

Birmingham's Burger and Sauce has chains across the city, including at the Bull Ring & Grand Central, Kings Heath, Castle Vale and Alum Rock, with locations coming soon in Walsall and West Bromwich according to their website.

Reacting to the news of making it to the final stage, Saad Masood, founder of Burger and Sauce said: "Wow, we are so excited to have received the most votes throughout the Midlands region and be named as regional restaurant winner of the Uber Eats awards! When we created Burger & Sauce just over two years ago to offer fresh, tasty burgers at a reasonable price, we had no idea how popular our restaurants would become – and so quickly!

"Our first store opened in Birmingham during the pandemic, and we now have four outlets trading successfully, with up to fifteen more due to open before the end of 2023. We recently also launched as a franchise, welcoming ambitious individuals who are keen to run their own or multiple Burger & Sauce restaurants as we continue to grow.

"At Burger & Sauce it’s a real team effort so this award now recognises all the hard work and dedication of our staff to build the business and make our brand such a success. We would also like to thank our customers for their continued support, and pledge to keep working towards our goal to become the household name for fresh, tasty, affordable convenience food."

Burger and Sauce said in a Facebook post: "Burger & Sauce are proud to announce that we are the regional winners of the Uber Eats restaurant of the year award 2022 and are now progressing to the grand final in London!

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our wonderful staff for all their hard work and dedication to making Burger and Sauce a success. We would also like to thank our customers for their continued support, and we are honoured that Burger and Sauce have received the most votes throughout the midlands region.

"THANK YOU ALL AND WE WILL KEEP YOU GUYS UPDATED ON THE FINAL!!!"

The business states on their website that their 'concept is very simple': "Giving the customer a burger that ticks all the boxes from taste to price to quality. A burger should be simple and great tasting. It shouldn’t be made complicated. We use the freshest ingredients and bring them together under one bun to create a burger that tastes great."

The ten restaurants shortlisted from the Midlands and East Anglia areas were:

The Flying Fish - Telford

Burger and Sauce - Birmingham

Vivere - Stafford

MyLahore - Birmingham

Yakinori - Birmingham

BRGR Lab - Coventry

True Pizza - Derby

Istanbul - Leicester

Burg Burgers - Nottingham