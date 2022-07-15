Awards for county businesses

Billy Hutchinson, Reiss Newport, Kerry McNally and Steve Trow of Lesters

Lesters, the Burntwood packaging firm, won manufacturer of the year in the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce Awards.

Lesters took home the Manufacturing Champion and small-to-medium sized business of the year from the E&S awards.

Among the other winners announced by the SCC at Etruria Hall in Stoke-on-Trent were plumbing products manufacturer Altecnic, of Stafford, as medium/large business of the year and another Stafford business Retrofit Academy's David Pierpoint as entrepreneur of the year.

Rokholt Acquisitions at Dunston Business Village, between Stafford and Penkridge won most promising new start-up and Cannock's NRwell, an automation company, won the international trade award.

The overall business of the year winner was Cosy Direct from Burton upon Trent.

The Staffordshire Ambassador of the Year trophy was presented to Best of British Beer – spearheaded by Gill and Will Sherwin from their base at Silverdale Enterprise Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

The company showcases independent breweries whose products may be harder to find through a range of gift boxes and promotions. It now works with top national retailers as well as selling directly to the public.

There are now over 160 Staffordshire Ambassadors, coordinated by We Are Staffordshire – a partnership organisation made up of business, education and public sector bodies to promote and market the county across the UK and beyond.

Rokholt Acquisitions was recognised for the massive growth of its electronic automation parts business. It has increased the number of employees from three to nine in a year, expanded into Europe and is expecting turnover to increase to £3.3million in 2022 from £680,000 last year.

There were a record-breaking number of applications for the 2022 awards, which spanned across 15 categories.

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce chief executive Sara Williams said: “Our chamber awards night is my favourite event in the Chambers’ calendar and last night certainly didn’t disappoint.

“Each entry we had really demonstrated the positivity of the business landscape across Staffordshire, and a sense of looking forward and building towards a bright future for the county’s businesses.

“As we all face uncertainty it is fantastic to see businesses as beacons of hope representing the great entrepreneurial spirit of Staffordshire. Our host, stand-up comedian Dave Bryon, worked the room with professionalism and wit – helping to craft a vibrant and fun atmosphere.