Record annual sales for Motorpoint

Motorpoint at Churchbridge, Oldbury

The vehicle retail chain reported revenue up 83.3% to £1.32 billion.

The group's pre-tax profit grew 121.6% to £21.5 million.

E-commerce revenue was up 43% to £624.9m and vehicles sold in the year were up 44.7% to 97,700.

The number of Motorpoint sites increased by three in the year to 17 which includes Churchbridge at Oldbury.

Chief executive Mark Carpenter said; "We have always successfully adapted our business to meet every challenge and remain profitable since our inception 24 years ago. I am extremely pleased with the progress we have made on our medium term strategic objectives and am convinced Motorpoint will be a winner in these rapidly evolving markets.