Record annual sales for Motorpoint

The vehicle retail chain reported revenue up 83.3% to £1.32 billion.
The group's pre-tax profit grew 121.6% to £21.5 million.
E-commerce revenue was up 43% to £624.9m and vehicles sold in the year were up 44.7% to 97,700.
The number of Motorpoint sites increased by three in the year to 17 which includes Churchbridge at Oldbury.
Chief executive Mark Carpenter said; "We have always successfully adapted our business to meet every challenge and remain profitable since our inception 24 years ago. I am extremely pleased with the progress we have made on our medium term strategic objectives and am convinced Motorpoint will be a winner in these rapidly evolving markets.
"We are building a market leader with a disciplined operating culture, and we are confident in the plan we laid out a year ago. Despite the ongoing uncertainty, we will continue to invest in our business with the consumer front of mind, in order to realise our long term ambition of increased market share through price leadership, while remaining profitable."