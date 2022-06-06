Former Wolves owner Steve Morgan among Tory donors calling on MPs to stick with Boris

Former Wolves owner Steve Morgan

Redrow founder Mr Morgan – who owned Wolves for nine years before selling the club to Fosun in 2016 – is one of 22 Conservative Party donors to call on MPs to back the embattled PM.

The group, which also includes Lord Bamford, chairman of Staffordshire firm JCB, said in a letter that Boris Johnson had "got the big calls right" on Covid and branded those trying to oust him as "foolish".

It came ahead of an imminent ballot on the PM's future, which is expected to see a result declared at around 9pm.

The donors wrote: "Yes, there are many challenges ahead. But wasting months of precious time on a leadership challenge would be foolish – and in our view, it would not be forgiven by the British people.

"This country needs leadership and answers now – and our Prime Minister is the best person to do that job.

"We need to let him get on with it. Business needs certainty and stability, so we need Boris Johnson to remain as our Prime Minister, and he has our unwavering support."

Boris Johnson (left) with Lord Bamford, chariman of JCB, at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat

The letter adds that British people needed "strong and consistent leadership" to guide the country through "tough times" in the wake of the pandemic.

It said: "On Covid-19 the Prime Minister got the big calls right. We believe that under Labour we would have been locked down for longer.

"The Prime Minister's instincts allowed us to restore our freedoms so rapidly."

It was reported last year that Mr Morgan, who also funded and chaired The Way Youth Zone, donated £1.25 million to the Conservatives through his development and investment group Bridgemere UK PLC.

Brexit-backer Lord Bamford, meanwhile, is a major Conservative donor and has given millions to the party over the years.