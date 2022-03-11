Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cheapest Black Country petrol stations as wholesale fuel prices slump

By Nathan RoweBusinessPublished:

Latest figures show a drop in wholesale fuel which may provide relief to drivers after record pump prices.

Petrol wholesale costs have fallen to 67.7p per litre, down from 75.8p per litre at the start of the week
Petrol wholesale costs have fallen to 67.7p per litre, down from 75.8p per litre at the start of the week

The AA said latest trade figures show fuel wholesale costs have fallen since the start of the week.

Petrol wholesale costs have fallen to 67.7p per litre, down from 75.8p per litre at the start of the week.

Wholesale diesel costs have fallen from 89.8p per litre to 77.3p per litre over the same period.

This comes after oil prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leading to higher wholesale costs for fuel retailers.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said subsequent reductions in wholesale fuel costs: “offer the hope that pump prices may now level off and hopefully fall.

"Ironically, motorists rushing to fill up and beat pump price surges the weekend before last may have accelerated pump price rises, as stock turned over faster than normal and higher costs worked their way through to the pump sooner than normal.

"The squeeze on the finances of families with cars continues but the apocalyptic pump price predictions seem much less likely to happen."

Cheapest places to fill up

  • Morrisons Kingswinford: unleaded - 149.7p, diesel - 154.7p

  • Costco Birmingham Automat: unleaded -149.7p, diesel - 157.7p

  • Hawthornes Service Station: unleaded -150p, diesel - 175.9p

  • Morrisons Willenhall: unleaded - 151.7p, diesel - 160.7p

  • Morrisons Wednesbury: unleaded - 151.7p, diesel - 160.7p

Most expensive petrol stations

  • Lammascote Service Station: unleaded - 176.9p, diesel - 194.9p

  • Tesco Stafford Extra: unleaded - 174.9p, diesel - 195.9p

  • Stafford Service Station: unleaded - 173.9p, diesel - 165.9p

  • Cannock Road Garage: unleaded - 170p, diesel - 170p

  • Beddoes Service Station: unleaded -169.9p, diesel - 179.9p

  • Bewdley Bridge Service Station: unleaded - 169.9p, diesel - 185.9p

Business
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News