Lucy Cole

Streetly author Lucy Cole is offering schools across the UK help with their mental health and encouraging children to talk about their feelings, thoughts and emotions.

Lucy is a fully qualified Master neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and hypnosis practitioner, time line therapist, personal evolutionary and health coach, as well as a published author and grief recovery specialist.

She is running well-being workshops in schools for Key Stage 2 children aged seven-to-11.

The well-being workshops were launched at Highclare Preparatory School in Sutton, where both her daughters attended.

Lucy has also participated in school assemblies of St Paul’s and Woodfield and run workshops across two days with pupils in Years 5 and 6.

The workshops are designed to give children the confidence to talk about their feelings and Lucy introduces the groups to characters from her book– Faythe and her friends – who are inspiring characters, yet far from perfect but help and support one another to deal with daily problems.

Lucy said: “I have two daughters who have unfortunately suffered much grief throughout their lives from an early age.

"This has caused them to feel immense sadness at times, anxiety and being unable to express their feelings. I also noticed that there were no inspirational role models for them, and they had to take a leap from animated princesses to wise-cracking live action teens."

Andrew Mitchell and Lucy Cole

“Through self-learning and being provided with the correct tools and techniques children can change their behaviour pattern, thoughts, feelings and emotions, and this is why Faythe and the Fearstone was developed, as I wanted to help my daughters and other children to understand and talk about the emotions they were experiencing.”

“As well as a publisher, I am also a grief recovery coach and offer coaching for adults & children, so after the pandemic I wanted to do something positive and offering wellbeing workshops in schools is just an extension of my work.”

Following the workshops, Lucy signed her published books called Best Frenemies and also the Faythe Feelings Club Journal.

Lucy has worked with award-winning author, Roland Moor and Martyn Ninman, founder and creator of animation studio, King Bee Animation to create Faythe and The Fearstone.

For further information about the wellbeing workshops or personal coaching sessions, email Lucy on hello@faytheandthefearstone.co.uk

Lucy also met with Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell recently, who said: “It has been a very challenging time with the Covid pandemic for everyone and I welcome Lucy and her new business to our Royal Town to help anyone who feels they are in need of assistance.