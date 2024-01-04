Black Country inspired novel penned by former journalist published

Phil Campion worked as a journalist for 20 years before signing up for the university's creative writing degree.

Writing under the name PN Campion, his first novel Cashing Out has been published by Baveney Press.

Phil said: “The course opened my eyes and revived my love for writing."

And the newly published author believes age is just a number when it comes to unlocking anyone's writing potential.

He added: "I would encourage anyone interested in learning, at no matter what age, to become a mature student.”

The Black Country features prominently in the novel centring around Paul who is on a downward spiral and going nowhere very quickly.

Cashing Out by PN Campion

Phil added: "The main character was brought up in Halesowen, works in Birmingham and lives in a shabby Kidderminster bedsit after splitting from his partner.

"All his mates are still in the Black Country and when he realises his life is in danger he returns to Halesowen only to end up fighting for his life in Russells Hall Hospital."

However, readers will be taken on an adventure which has been described as "a real page-turner".

Phil added: Paul’s luck changes with the discovery of a bundle of cash and an old-fashioned hotel key on a train on his way home from work in Birmingham. Unfortunately, the find was a curse and now people want him killed.

"He is chased around Britain, on the run, not knowing who he is running from or what the enemy looks like."

A spokesman for Baveny Press said: "Cashing Out is a quick-moving modern-day noir fiction proving mystery, intrigue and a splash of romance from beginning to end."

Cashing Out is available from various outlets including Amazon.