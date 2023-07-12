Get your teeth into the tastes of football in new book

Nic Outterside has sampled and described the best food for 164 football clubs in his new book

The culinary highlights of the Premier League, Football League and top two National League divisions have been sampled by Nic Outterside from Wolverhampton as part of his book "Snack of the Day 2".

The best food offerings of all 20 Premier League, 72 Football League, and 72 National League, National League North and National League South clubs are documented in the book, meaning 164 different culinary offerings with photos are on show inside.

The book is the latest offering by Nic, who was born in Brighton and has been a fan of the Seagulls since 1967 when, as a 12-year-old, he said he remembered the food was either a disgusting hot dog or even more disgusting burger.

He said: "This book is the fifth book I've done on football and I was talking about various aspects of football with friends and one the thing that we all agreed on was that you can get food and drink at matches, plus how much it varies between different grounds.

"There wasn't a lot of choice when I started, maybe a bag of crisps or a can of Coke, and this was before pies and what was at Brighton at the Goldstone Ground was similar to every ground I visited for the first 10 years.

"The two big changes were after the Taylor Report and seating at football grounds and people became a lot more discerning about what they wanted to sit with and eat, and the second thing was Pukka Pies and that was the revolution from burger vans."

Mr Outterside said the evolution of food at football grounds had changed beyond all recognition, with local flavours and tastes becoming part of food choices at matches and stadiums, and said that tastes had changed as people wanted better food.

The book highlights the most favoured food either inside the stadium or in shops and vendors on the outside, such as a Chicken Balti Pie at Walsall, barbecue loaded bacon fries at West Bromwich Albion and a chicken tandoori wrap and masala fries at Wolves.

Mr Outterside said the book was a nice guide to some of the food highlights at football clubs and said that it was his own opinion and people can always recommend their own highlights to him.

He said; "If you're a football fan, then it's a guide to what is out there and is very subjective and comes from my 55 years of watching the game and travelling the length and breadth of the country.

"I'm not saying I'm a food expert, but I've done my best to give a guide to all 164 teams, but if you have something else you like, then enjoy it."