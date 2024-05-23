Raiders steal 60,000 bottles of Jägermeister from Bloxwich industrial unit

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bottles of Jägermeister were believed to be taken from an industrial unit on Fryers Road, between 11pm on February 16 and 5am the following day.

West Midlands Police say the bottles are "very distinctive" as they have a white spot sticker on the back, instead of showing the pink UK duty paid stamp.

More than 60,000 bottles of the alcohol were stolen in the burglary

The force has urged anyone with information about the stolen alcohol, including details of where the bottles are being sold and who is selling them, to come forward.

Officers also want to know if anyone has purchased the bottles, where they bought them from.

Anyone who can help in the appeal should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/244919/24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.