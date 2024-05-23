Immigration, revitalising high streets and saving the NHS: Wolverhampton residents on shock election

A snap election was called yesterday by Rishi Sunak, as he stood outside 10 Downing Street and assured his party of his plans to lead them into a fifth term leading the country.

The Labour Party is leading with 45 per cent approval, with the Conservatives trailing behind at 24 per cent, opinion polls published May 22 show.

Reform was polling at 11 per cent, the Lib Dems at 10 per cent and the Green Party at six per cent. This is based on a seven-day rolling average.

Today, locals in Wolverhampton have given their reaction to the surprise call, along with what they hope will be prioritised for the city in the future.

The city seems split at the moment on whether to keep the Conservatives in power or kick them out and let Keir Starmer take the wheel, and their policies will decide where the city's heart sits in the end.

Immigration, revitalising the high street and bringing the NHS back to its best are high on the lists of locals, as they claim we're 'left to rot' when needing an ambulance, while others claim the Conservative government has done 'very little' for the city and a third said Mr Starmer is 'trying to be Blair'.

Matthew Ball, 32, said the election 'can't come any sooner'

Wolverhampton local Matthew Ball, 32, told the Express & Star: "I'm very happy with the snap election, I was worried he would be leaving it until, perhaps, the winter.