How do you like yours? Wolverhampton locals chat brews on International Tea Day

Black Country residents - and millions of people around the world - come together every year on May 21 to celebrate International Tea Day, and boast the best blend that sets them up for the day when the sun comes up.

It's the first thing we offer whenever someone visits our home, and enthusiasts in Wolverhampton said they go as far as using two teabags per cup to make sure it's strong enough.

Hailing from Ireland, but now living in Wolverhampton, 57-year-old construction worker Michael McAuliffe said that if it's not piping hot then he won't go near it.

He said: "I'm definitely a tea guy, I've always been a tea guy.