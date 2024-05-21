Rail passengers in region warned of Bank Holiday disruption – here's why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A second May Bank Holiday is upon us, and that usually means residents across the region are planning days' out and trips to see family, but checking travel could save the day as vital track work could spoil the celebrations.

Network Rail has today posted a travel warning for train-goers this weekend as they could be stuck on rail-replacement buses and face an even busier Bank Holiday weekend than usual due to a sporting event in London.

On the firms site, it reads: "Network Rail is investing over £6m to improve future journeys on the West Coast main line between London Euston and Stafford from Saturday 25 May to Monday 27 May.

Network Rail has warned a busy collection of Bank Holiday events mixed with vital track work could delay journeys for travelling Bank Holiday Brits. Credit:Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

"Upgrades in Milton Keynes and Stafford on Network Rail’s West Coast South route have been planned so that Euston station will remain open throughout the Spring bank holiday weekend allowing passengers to travel between London, the Midlands and the North West."

According to the travel provider, the essential upgrade will be replacing 3.5km of track on the West Coast main line in Stafford and Milton Keynes to improve its 'resilience' so that passengers can expect 'more reliable' journeys and freight services in the future.

They have warned that the work could mean passengers having to change trains mid-journey, have longer travel times and in some cases skip the train altogether and jump on a replacement bus.

It's also expected that train stations across the regions will be busier due to events happening, including on Saturday when the FA Cup final takes place at Wembley, as Manchester United take on Manchester City for the top prize.

Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “We have made some great progress on major railway improvements over Easter and the early May bank holiday which will help to make journeys on the West Coast main line more reliable.

"I would like to thank passengers for your continued patience while we carry out more essential track work over the long weekend and urge you to please check before you travel with National Rail Enquiries or your train operator to see how your journey could be impacted.”

Passengers travelling further north are being advised about major changes to journeys through Crewe and between Preston and Scotland due to railway upgrades happening at Crewe station and in Cumbria.