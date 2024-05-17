Black Country medical staff celebrated on International Nurses day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The celebratory evening was marked by presentations from key note speakers including Anne Trotter, NMC’s assistant director, education and standards and saw inspiring stories showcasing the dedication of nurses including a talk from one of the trust’s longest serving nurses, Loraine Priest who celebrates her 51st year in the NHS in 2024.

Attendees were given awards which recognised individuals whose dedication, compassion, and resilience shone brightly, inspiring those around them and having a positive effect across teams with the trust.

Attendees were also given the chance to engage with University of Wolverhampton nursing lecturers to discuss continuous development opportunities available to them across their three campuses in Telford, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The event closed with a small celebration ceremony which saw eight winners and 11 highly commended across two categories: 'Above and Beyond' and 'Inspirational Star.'

Then special event took place on May 13, at the Broadway Campus

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust brought together industry professionals, nursing students, and staff to honour and celebrate its nursing workforce for International Nurses DaY

Speaking about the event Carolyn Green, chief nursing officer said: “Days like today provide us with an opportunity to reflect on the dedication and expertise of our diverse and highly skilled workforce that makes a difference to our community.

"It has been a privilege to hear stories displaying how impactful and inspiring our nurses are being every day.”

Manny Gnanaraj, deputy chief nursing officer added: “It was important for us to put on this event to provide our nursing workforce the opportunity to celebrate all that they do, to network with colleagues and industry professionals and remind them of the opportunities available to them to build on their expertise and continue inspire the nurses of our future.”

International Nurses Day, observed annually on May 12, is a day to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of nurses worldwide.