Poundland expanding its range – with more cookware, candles and cushions

The Walsall-based chain will introduce 2,000 new lines across all its more than 850 stores in the UK and Ireland.

The new ranges, powered by parent company Pepco Group, will be the single biggest change in its general merchandise offer in Poundland’s history.

Every Poundland store will be holding a home event over the next three weeks as it introduces customers to its new ranges which include cookware, candles, cushions, toys and technology.

Almost 1,000 items are available from this week in UK and Ireland stores.