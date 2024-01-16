Wolverhampton MP quits PPS role after defying Government over Rwanda Bill

Ms Stevenson served as PPS to Business and Trade secretary Kemi Badnenoch but defied the Government on the Rwanda Bill on Tuesday and backed amendments made by Bill Cash and Robert Jenrick on the 'not withstanding' clause and the Human Rights Act respectively.

Writingon X – formerly Twitter – she said: "I have offered my resignation as a PPS this evening. I don't consider my votes to have been anti-Govt, but they do warrant resignation.

""In the Chamber earlier I paid tribute to Rishi Sunak's work so far & welcomed his commitment made in Rome in Dec to lead talks on [global] frameworks."

Ms Stevenson was elected as Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East at the 2019 election.