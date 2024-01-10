Want to get fit? Black Country running club will take you from couch to park run in just 10 weeks.

Members of Sedgley Striders are offering a 10-week course for absolute beginners.

They aim to get you off your couch and in a fit state to take on a five kilometre park run.

The running club is a social gathering that meets twice a week in Sedgley, with different groups to allow people to run at their own speed. Members are often seen running the streets of Sedgley or Penn and will also take on cross country routes through the warmer months.

Members are of all ages, from teenagers to mid-70s, and the emphasis is placed on fun, with many events to enjoy along the way.

Sedgley Striders are of all ages and the emphasis is on fun

The club takes part in some competitions and members also take on the big running events that are held across the region each year. But many just come along for the enjoyable experience of exercising in the open air as part of a group.

The Striders are starting their beginners group on Tuesday, January 16.

The sessions will take people through a gentle introduction to running, starting very slowly at little more than walking pace and building up with the aim of completing one of the area's park runs.

Last year a large group celebrated success after completing the 10-week course by taking on the park run at Wolverhampton's East Park.

And many have since joined the club, which meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays just before 7pm outside the Three Crowns Pub on Dovedale Road.

The course costs £25, which comes with membership and a distinctive yellow Sedgley Striders T-shirt.

To register your interest, visit sedgleystriders.co.uk

All newcomers are also welcome to come along to the Three Crowns before any session to give it a go.

You can also ask members any questions you may have by visiting the club's Facebook page.