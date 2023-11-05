Legend Paul Young on stage

Paul Young, who sang the first line to the Band Aid blockbuster Do They Know It's Christmas and had dozens of hits in the 1980s, is on stage at Brierley Hill Civic on Thursday.

He’s been a major star for four decades after hitting the big time 40 years ago when his No Parlez album went to number one and spawned iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home).

Following singing on Band Aid he late appeared at Live Aid and continued with that success.

Now, on the 40th anniversary of No Parlez, he’s released a new record and published his extraordinary memoir; both called Behind The Lens.

He’s touring the UK and is at the Civic where he’ll meet fans, perform his hits and tell stories about his career as Paul steps out from Behind The Lens.

A day earlier Ballet Theatre UK Presents: The Wizard Of Oz, a two act, full - length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L. Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance.

Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family friendly and is the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet.

