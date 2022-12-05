Appeal launched to help bring old Dudley music shop back to life

Stantons was a feature of Castle Street in Dudley for more than 50 years. Photo: Dudley Archives and Local History Service

As part of the BCLM: Forging Ahead development, Black Country Living Museum will be recreating Stanton’s, the iconic music shop that previously stood in the heart of Dudley town centre.

The shop was opened by James Stanton, at 10 Castle Street, in 1895. In the late 1950s, much of Castle Street was demolished for Dudley’s town centre redevelopment, including Stanton’s Georgian building, which will be recreated at the museum.

Stanton’s music shop sold a range of musical instruments, including brass instruments, electric organs and electric guitars.

It later moved on from gramophones to sell radiograms, radios, televisions and record players, as well as records that could be tested on Stanton’s listening booths first.

The original buidling that housed Stanton's Music Shop was knocked down in the 1960s

BCLM historical researcher Nadia Awal said: “Stanton’s music shop will allow us to talk about the music and culture of the Black Country in the 1950s, including the rise of rock ’n’ roll and changing fashions.

"We’ll be using local memories and objects to bring the Stanton’s story to life.”

Since the development was announced, the museum has already collected several stories from people with memories of the shop, including memories of purchasing their first instrument and hearing their favourite music record in the listening booths.

As the physical build nears completion, the exterior has a distinguishable appearance.

The museum is appealing for people to come forward with 1940s-50s instruments, such as guitars, brass instruments and recorders, as well as musical items, including books, music sheets, stands, amplifiers, and even advertising signs and materials.

If anyone has any information about instruments or has anything that can be donated to the museum, get in touch with the team at collections@bclm.com or call 0121 521 5600.