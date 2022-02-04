Revamp will put Cannock on the up again - pledge

Cannock town centre

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader, Councillor Philip White, visited the main retail and leisure area, which has seen little new development in 40 years, the decaying multi-storey car park and the empty retail units, including the former indoor market hall.

An online district council consultation with residents and businesses, which received 231 responses, has found that people are put off visiting the town centre.

The reasons included because it lacks retail facilities, concerns over crime and anti-social behaviour, and the "generally unappealing" environment.

People called for better-quality spaces, facilities for young people, new restaurants, cafes and bars, improved cultural and leisure facilities, improved cycling and walking routes and a wider variety of shops, especially independent retailers.

Last autumn, Cannock Chase District Council was awarded £20million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF) to help fund its plans, which include making more of assets including the Prince of Wales Theatre and area around St Luke’s Church.

Councillor White visited Cannock on Monday, to understand the district council’s plans first-hand.

Cannock railway station. Photo: Google

He saw Cannock Railway Station where a feasibility study is being completed by the county council along with Cannock Chase Council, West Midlands Rail Executive and Network Rail, to improve what is recognised as "wholly inadequate" for a town of Cannock’s size.

Connecting the station and the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands to the town centre is seen as critical to the success of the whole regeneration scheme.

Councillor White said: “The county council has just published its new strategic plan which includes the economic priority of regenerating and transforming our town centres in Staffordshire, including supporting levelling up fund schemes.

“Revitalising our town centres is particularly important as they recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“We will be a key partner in the regeneration of Cannock town centre as it progresses.

“This will build on our recent work in the town to support the development of the designer outlet and the effort to improve Cannock rail station.

“Cannock is a town on the up and we are looking forward to playing our part in making it an even more attractive and enjoyable place for people to visit, work or live.”

Cannock Chase District Council

Councillor Phil Hewitt, spokesman for innovation and high streets at Cannock Chase District Council, said: “We were pleased to have the opportunity to show Philip around.

“It is vital in his county council role that he appreciates the town centre as it is now and understands the steps we need to take to deliver our vision, and the inevitable challenges we will have to face.

“Philip, who lives in East Staffordshire, had researched the town centre before arriving but as he said to us after his visit ‘You don’t really get the full picture until you see itself for yourself’.

“Crucially, he brings the experience of having been involved in other projects across the county, which is invaluable to appreciating what lies ahead for us here and how the county council can support us.”