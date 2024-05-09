Your pictures of massive fire at parcel centre in Staffordshire
A huge plume of smoke from the industrial fire in Staffordshire was today visible for many miles around.
By Mark Drew
The fire service said the blaze started at Super Smart Services – a distribution warehouse near Cannock "that contains a variety of different materials for delivery".
It created thick black smoke that was seen across south Staffordshire, the West Midlands and into Shropshire.
Here are some of the images that have come in from across the region.