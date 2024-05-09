Your pictures of massive fire at parcel centre in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire service said the blaze started at Super Smart Services – a distribution warehouse near Cannock "that contains a variety of different materials for delivery".

It created thick black smoke that was seen across south Staffordshire, the West Midlands and into Shropshire.

Here are some of the images that have come in from across the region.

Photo: Terry Kingsley

A huge smoke plume was seen over Cannock

The fire as seen from the garden of Anthony Chamberlain

The fire pictured on the horizon over the Wolverhampton skyline

Photo: Terry Kingsley

The fire rises above the rooftops in Cannock

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service of the fire at Super Smart Services near the A460 Orbital Island in Cannock

Ten crews were on hand today to fight the fire

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @SMitchellPoker

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @SMitchellPoker

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @SamWinter_1 of the fire at Super Smart Services

Huge plumes of smoke drifting in the wind today

Roads sealed off because of the huge fire

A drone picture from Express & Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield

Photo: Staffordshire Birds Eye View