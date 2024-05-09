Express & Star
Your pictures of massive fire at parcel centre in Staffordshire

A huge plume of smoke from the industrial fire in Staffordshire was today visible for many miles around.

By Mark Drew
Published
Last updated

The fire service said the blaze started at Super Smart Services – a distribution warehouse near Cannock "that contains a variety of different materials for delivery".

It created thick black smoke that was seen across south Staffordshire, the West Midlands and into Shropshire.

Here are some of the images that have come in from across the region.

Photo: Terry Kingsley
A huge smoke plume was seen over Cannock
The fire as seen from the garden of Anthony Chamberlain
The fire pictured on the horizon over the Wolverhampton skyline
Photo: Terry Kingsley
The fire rises above the rooftops in Cannock
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service of the fire at Super Smart Services near the A460 Orbital Island in Cannock
Ten crews were on hand today to fight the fire
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @SMitchellPoker
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @SMitchellPoker
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @SamWinter_1 of the fire at Super Smart Services
Huge plumes of smoke drifting in the wind today
Roads sealed off because of the huge fire
A drone picture from Express & Star chief photographer Tim Thursfield
Photo: Staffordshire Birds Eye View
Photo: Terry Kingsley
