Man critically injured in hit and run

Police have closed Hamstead Road in Handsworth today to conduct an investigation into the incident

The 33-year-old was found in Hamstead Road, Handsworth on Sunday morning and taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

West Midlands Police say they understand he was injured in a hit and run on Hamstead Road just before 6am, but the exact circumstances are unclear.

A second man, aged 31, turned up at hospital with stab injuries which are serious, but not life-threatening.

Police believe that he was injured at or near the same location.

The road was closed on Sunday while officers conducted house to house enquiries, looked at CCTV footage and spoke to people.

Detective Chief Inspector Rod Rose from Force CID said: “I understand that incidents like this are very scary and cause lots of concern for local people, especially when no arrests have been made.

"I want to reassure people that we’ve got multiple officers working on this investigation right now.

“Our priority is to establish the chain of events that led to not one, but two people being injured and taken to hospital.

"We are also working hard to locate the car involved and the people responsible.

"But we do need your help – if you can assist us, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information – including dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage – is asked to please contact police with a message via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101 quoting log number 905 of 31/10/21.