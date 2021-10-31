City park gathering to call for climate change action

Cop26 West Park will gather near the bandstand on Saturday (November 6).

Cop26 West Park has been organised as part of the Global Day of Action on Saturday (November 6) and will see people gather by the bandstand in Wolverhampton's West Park to explore the practical action individuals and groups can take.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for City Environment and Climate Change, and Councillor Jas Dehar, the Chairperson of Interfaith Wolverhampton will be speaking at the event and organisers have planned a one-minute's silence for 12noon "for all communities to stand together to tell local, national and international leaders that we want to stop climate change".

Carol Hyatt, one of the organisers, said: “At this event we are asking people to do whatever they can do, no matter how small, to help to keep temperatures lower.

"We are also asking those with power who can take much bigger actions to hurry up and act."

Councillor Steve Evans added: “Every single person can help us collectively make a huge difference to climate change in lots of simple ways by making very small changes to our everyday activities and routines”.

Cop26 West Park organisers say they have been "overwhelmed and moved" by the interest the event has raised.

A host of community groups and organisations are planning to take part in the event, which will run from 11.30am to 2pm, and there will be stalls around the bandstand aimed at "actively engaging" with Wulfrunians about the climate crisis.