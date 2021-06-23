American not impressed with Weston-super-Mare

Nick Alexander Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at Weston-super-Mare, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 20, 2020. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F). See PA story WEATHER Spring. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire Sunbathers enjoy the hot weather at Weston-super-Mare, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday May 20, 2020. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F). See PA story WEATHER Spring. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Even worse for Weston-super-Mare, its arch critic happens to be a social media ‘influencer’.

Tiktok ‘star’ Nick Alexander has around 120,000 followers and his comically critical appraisal of the North Somerset resort has generated more than three million likes and counting.

Mr Alexander - better known as ‘Mr Miami UK’ came to visit with his family and friends, but declared on social media that he didn’t have a very good day.

The American was less than impressed with the beach at the Bristol Channel town, which attracts tens of thousands of people from the West Midlands every year.

Like generations of visitors from the Midlands who haven’t done their homework on the beach resort, Nick Alexander and his friends discovered just how far the sea is away from the prom at Weston, and just how muddy the ‘beach’ is in between.

The American student should have some affinity with Weston. His mother is from Wolverhampton and moved to Miami, where Nick is from.

Now Nick is back in the Black Country and has become something of a hit with quirky videos on Tiktok, sharing his experiences as an American getting accustomed to English culture, food and entertainment.

He even appeared in an episode of Come Dine With Me a couple of years ago, trying to convince two middle-aged couples of the delights of American cuisine.

This summer, like generations of people from the West Midlands before him, a trip to the ‘beach’ at Weston was in order, on a sunny day earlier this week – but like many a visitor who has come down the M5 before him expecting rolling surf lapping onto the sand, he was a bit disappointed to say the least.

In a series of clips on the video-sharing website, Nick showed exactly why he was not a happy American in Weston.

“Today I tried to go swimming in a British beach, and it didn’t work out so well,” he began one video, as he panned across the endless plains of mud. “It was just horrible. What the hell is this?” he asked.

In another video, he explained the context of their day, and how everything went a bit wrong for him.

“So yesterday we decided to go to the beach,” he explained.

“We made a quick stop at a reststop to use the bathroom...check out the gang in the back of the car, everybody was vibing.

“And then we were off to the beach, we thought it was going to be an easy walk, everybody was vibing. And then I pulled up on some goddam mud, the beach was like 20 miles away.

“Now, I don’t know who decided to call this place a beach, but where I come from beaches don’t look like this. It ended up being an absolutely ** day. I didn’t get to go swimming, I lost my wallet, the sun started to make people act funny, it just wasn’t for me,” he added.

And after trying to find the sea and only discovering Weston’s distinctive mud, Nick’s party ended up at least having something of a good time back on the prom, with a quick go on the rollercoaster.

But Mr Miami had lost his vibe, and complained about that too, in a third video.

“So I found a fair in Weston super Mare,” he began.

“The thing about these little rollercoasters is you feel like you’re going to die the entire time, because you might just fall off.

“I’m definitely going to go to Cornwall, or Devon to find me a better beach, because I need to go swimming this summer in the UK,” he added.

The student Tiktok influencer ended with a suggestion for all those who follow him to Weston’s infamous mud.