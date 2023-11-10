Terrorvision to headline Mayor's Fest charity concert in Wolverhampton

The annual Mayor's Fest is returning in 2024 for its ninth year.

It runs from April 5 to 7 at KK's Steel Mill and The Giffard Arms.

The festival has raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

Terrorvision will appear at KK's in Frederick Street on Saturday, April 6 with The Hot Damn and She Burns Red.

White Tyger and Kensei will perform on the Sunday evening.

More acts including an acoustic stage are to be announced.

The main stage at KK's will be called The Ian Brookfield Stage in honour of the late Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Ian Brookfield, who died in July aged 57.

Tickets for the April 6 concert, which runs from 1pm, are £25 from kkssteelmill.co.uk.