Grand Station in Wolverhampton set to feature in BBC show tonight with Tom Kerridge

Danny, Manni and Tom. Photo: BBC

'The Hidden World of Hospitality' is an eight-episode series where Tom Kerridge lifts the lid on the industry he knows and loves, meeting the skilled and passionate professionals.

Tonight, in the eighth and final episode of the series, Tom visits Grand Station in Sun Street, Wolverhampton, which is best known for hosting Asian weddings and so much more.

Tom and Manni. Photo: BBC

Tom meets the event manager at Grand Station, Manni, whose job is to make sure every couple’s big day feels unique and special, despite hosting multiple weddings a week. The team also transform the space in time for a huge Christmas extravaganza.

The show is set to air tonight on BBC Two at 8pm.

Also set to feature in the episode is Danny Thompson, Grand Station's head of sales and business development, as he thinks he has spotted an untapped gap in the wedding market. He wants to offer an African wedding package but with no in-house expertise, he needs to recruit a specialist.

Grand Station, Wolverhampton - award winning wedding venue

Speaking about Grand Station featuring in the BBC show, Danny said: "It was a great experience to be part of this documentary. The staff work hard, long hours and I thought it would be a great opportunity to show everyone the hard work, dedication and sacrifice that they put in everyday to ensure the client always gets the best experience that they deserve.

Grand Station, Wolverhampton - award winning wedding venue

"Grand Station has continued to grow year on year, which I am so pleased about in these challenging economic times. We now host over 350 events a year, hosting everything from Corporate Dinners, Christmas Parties, Conferences, Exhibition, Charity Balls and weddings, which we are particularly proud of, with winning 'Wedding Venue of the Year' at the British Asian Awards.

"We attract people from all over the UK to hold the events at the Grand Station, which is great to see. But we are very aware of the responsibility that we have to the local community, to ensure we are able to hold events for local people.

Filming at Grand Station.

"Without the support of people from Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas, we wouldn't be able to hold these fantastic events and we will continue to serve them the best that we can."

There will also be an insight into the countdown as the venue prepares for 'the biggest and most spectacular wedding of the year', as couple Harpreet and Geena have invited 600 guests to their Sikh wedding where every detail of décor, menu and entertainment must be meticulously planned and executed.

Tom Kerridge with the couple, Gina and Harpreet. Photo: BBC

Grand Station is highly regarded nationwide as a wedding venue, and the team won an award for 'Wedding venue of the year', at Britain's Asian Wedding Awards, at a ceremony held in April this year.

The venue which is based on Sun Street, Wolverhampton, was one of the finalists in the Wedding Venue of the Year category, and though the competition was fierce, Grand Station managed to take the trophy home.

Grand Station, Wolverhampton - award winning wedding venue

The venue does not only host weddings, but a wide range of events such as conferences, exhibitions, seminars, Christmas parties, and also charity balls.

Grand Station is a multi-facet space and hold events from 10 people up to 1,000 people, and the venue has become a popular spot for weddings and parties, due to its classy look which is based around the Grade II listed building previously being the Low Level Train Station in Wolverhampton. It was originally opened as such in 1854.